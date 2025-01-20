Tommy Dreamer urges Tony Khan to give major AEW star a "complete overhaul" - "Let's make him the next big thing"

A promising AEW star's career has been stagnant for a while now. Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has now urged Tony Khan to give the star a "complete overhaul."

Brian Cage is one of the most athletic big men in professional wrestling. Despite his massive frame and size, The Machine can move like a cruiserweight. Cage signed with AEW in 2020. He was initially an integral part of Team Taz. However, after leaving Team Taz, Cage's career in AEW began to decline. He later formed The Mogul Embassy, and the faction even won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

However, despite his accomplishments and in-ring skills, Brian Cage has never been booked as a top singles star by Tony Khan and has always been on the losing end of the spectrum in big matches.

During a recent episode of Busted Open After Dark, a caller asked Tommy Dreamer why Tony Khan hadn't pushed The Machine as a singles performer. The ECW legend said that Cage needs to undergo a ''complete overhaul'' for him to be taken seriously.

"Brian Cage needs a complete overhaul for him to be taken as a serious person instead of this guy who you are going to have a great match with. It's either 'Great Match Brian' or 'Money-Making Brian;' that's going to be the difference. His look is good; this is where someone has to say, 'Hey, man, this guy could do everything; let's make him the next big thing!'" he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Brian Cage recently competed against a former world champion on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega was out of action for over a year due to diverticulitis. During his hiatus, The Cleaner underwent surgery. Omega returned to in-ring action at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025. He locked horns with Gabe Kidd in a singles match.

Last week on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, The Cleaner made his in-ring return in the Jacksonville-based promotion as he competed against Brian Cage in a singles match. After a hard-fought contest, it was Omega who came out on top.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Brian Cage receives a push in All Elite Wrestling moving forward.

