"He is pure money" - Wrestling legend feels Tony Khan shouldn't miss out on opportunity to sign ex-WWE talent in AEW

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently suggested that AEW should sign IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey whenever the latter hits free agency.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar made his in-ring debut against Wardlow. Morrissey received a loud reception from the Baltimore crowd, which was surprising knowing that he showed up as MJF's handpick to face his former protege.

The 35-year-old debuting star didn't get much of an offense, but he did push Mr. Mayhem to his limit last night. In a nutshell, he turned out to be Wardlow's formidable challenge to-day.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer recalled how he has been with Morrissey throughout his wrestling career. The veteran then lauded the IMPACT star for getting the opportunity to showcase his talent in AEW's flagship programming.

"I've been kinda with him [W. Morrissey] a lot through his journey. And I was happy to see him on that platform. The IMPACT wrestling fans love when he comes out. He's been in a feud with Brian Myers (..) He's had some amazing matches in his time in IMPACT Wrestling, and I'm so happy, most importantly, he's doing great in his personal life. Whether his IMPACT time is coming to an end, I hope that AEW would be smart enough to sign him because he is pure money, and you got to see how good he is last night," Dreamer said. [8:25]

After his controversial departure from WWE in 2018, William Morrissey hit the independent circuit for a while before signing with IMPACT Wrestling last year.

Throughout his brief journey with the Nashville-based promotion thus far, Morrissey was propelled to become a top star, as we've seen him slugging it out with the then IMPACT World Champion Moose multiple times.

W. Morrissey could add a lot of depth to the AEW roster

The roster is overstacked right now, thanks to Tony Khan for signing multiple released WWE names over the last few years. Yet, a well-known name in W. Morrissey could add a lot of star power to the roster.

While he is signed to IMPACT Wrestling right now, reports of his contract expiry made the rounds on social media last year.

Mr. Khan is on a signing spree, and there's no doubt that he could sign Morrissey whenever he hits free agency in the near future. For now, the 35-year-old star is set to collide with Brian Myers on the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see W. Morrissey sign with AEW in the future? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell