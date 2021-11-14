×
Tomohiro Ishii set to make his AEW debut and team up with top star for his first match

Tomohiro Ishii will be making his AEW debut on the upcoming Dynamite
Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 14, 2021 11:20 AM IST
In the upcoming edition of Dynamite, NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii will be making his debut for AEW. The New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran will be teaming up with Orange Cassidy for a huge tag team match against The Butcher and The Blade.

During AEW Full Gear, Cassidy was engaged in an interview with Tony Schiavone. OC hinted at the debut of Tomohiro Ishii as it was revealed he would be teaming up with a mystery partner on Dynamite.

Later in the night, AEW confirmed that Cassidy's mystery partner will be none other than The Stone Pitbull. In last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Rocky Romero officially confirmed the addition of Best Friends to CHAOS.

With the blessings of faction leader Kazuchika Okada, Romero confirmed that OC, Trent, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander were all being officially added to the NJPW based faction.

#AEWDynamite LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY on TNT:-@orangecassidy & #NJPW's @brimfulofstone v #TheButcher & @BladeofBuffalo-TBS Title Tourney: @NylaRoseBeast v @shidahikaru-#TheAcclaimed v @lucha_angel1/@TheLionelGreen https://t.co/T2pntFAihy

Could Kazuchika Okada follow Tomohiro Ishii?

As of this writing, Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii are both in the US for NJPW's Battle in the Valley show. While there's no confirmation regarding Okada's potential AEW debut, Tony Khan told Best Friends to invite members from CHAOS to assist them against the Hardy Family Office.

On the latest edition of AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy was beaten by Matt Hardy in a singles match. After the bout, The Blade and The Bunny took out the rest of Best Friends.

#AEW GM @TonyKhan has signed #TheButcher & @bladeofbuffalo vs @orangecassidy and a partner of his choice THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, and Orange is giving his #BestFriends partners the night off. So who will be his partner?Order #AEWFullGear NOW: allelitewrestling.com/how-to-watch-a… https://t.co/n12ZirUQ3a

Tony Khan then made his way to the ring and said the following, hinting at the arrival of CHAOS members in AEW:

“Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from CHAOS. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea.”

Okada is no stranger to superstars from the present-day AEW roster. The Rainmaker has previously worked alongside the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and other top names as well.

