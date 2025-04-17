Toni Storm acknowledges former WWE champion on AEW Dynamite 

Reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm recently set her sights on a former WWE star. The Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite kicked off on a very high note, featuring Mercedes Mone wrestling Athena in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Many fans were eager for the match between these two talented stars.

'Timeless' Toni Storm has been on a roll since becoming a four-time AEW Women's World Champion. She defeated Megan Bayne at the Dynasty pay-per-view. She has been closely watching the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, as the winner of the contest will face her at All In.

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion defeated Julia Hart, while Athena defeated Harley Cameron in the quarterfinals. The duo squared off in the opening contest. Fans held high hopes for Athena vs. Mercedes, which many considered a dream match.

After a vicious back-and-forth between the Goliaths, the TBS Champion stood tall and punched her ticket to Double or Nothing and will face either Kris Statlander or Jamie Hayter in the finals. Following the bout, Toni Storm applauded the epic battle between the duo and acknowledged The CEO as a potential opponent of hers at All In Texas.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the AEW Women's World Champion.

