Toni Storm ATTACKED on AEW Dynamite

Timeless Toni Storm is still the AEW Women's World Champion after Revolution 2025. However, her successful title defense celebrations were cut short tonight after a sneak attack from a potential new challenger.

On the March 12, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Storm came out after she seemingly ended her long and heated feud with Mariah May at the PPV last week in the Hollywood Ending match.

Toni addressed Mariah initially and then switched her attention to the other champions in the company. Storm made an indirect reference to the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and even took a small jab at her counterpart, the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

However, she made it clear that she was different from all of them and things would get intense and messy when the Timeless one stepped through those ropes. Also, in her eccentric and charismatic style, Toni asked the women's division to step up to her if they wanted a chance at greatness.

As she ended her excellent promo, Toni Storm was unexpectedly attacked by a rising star of the company, Megan Bayne. She blindsided her from behind and left the AEW Women's World Champion lying on the floor.

With the thus far undefeated Bayne seemingly answering Toni Storm's plea to step up, this could be the start of a fresh feud for Timeless Toni Storm to prove her worth as a top champion against a new opponent.

