  Toni Storm claims WWE Hall of Famer is dodging her: "That b**ch"

Toni Storm claims WWE Hall of Famer is dodging her: “That b**ch”

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 18, 2025 12:08 GMT
Toni Storm WWE
Toni Storm calls out WWE Hall of Famer (Source-AEW on X and WWE.com)

The AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm claimed that a WWE legend is ducking and dodging her. Storm also complained that Tony Khan didn't bring the legend to All Elite Wrestling for her.

Toni Storm believes that the WWE Hall of Famer, Wendi Richter is ducking her. Wendi is known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion in the 1980s, where she became the Women's World Champion two times during her run.

Wendi was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2010 for the legacy she left in women's wrestling. Storm often calls out Wendi Richter during the AEW media scrums and interviews for some reason, for the past few years.

During her interview with Ariel Helwani, Storm opened up on being told no by Tony Khan regarding her own creative ideas while speaking in her 'Timeless' character. Toni also said that Tony didn't bring her Wendi Richter before claiming that Wendi has been ducking and dodging her:

“I get told no a lot. The amount of times I get told no on things every single week. Tony, he keeps me reined in. But he's been a dream to work with. The only problem I have is that he hasn't brought me Wendi Richter. She's ducking me, dodging me. Scared. That b**ch!" [H/T Ariel Helwani]
Toni Storm on AEW censoring her promos

The onscreen character of "Timeless" Toni Storm revolves around making NSFW comments on Live TV. In the same interview, Storm revealed that the officials have their fingers on the censor button during her promo, and she prays. She seemed to be in character while speaking the following:

"There’s a large team of writers that I have not met. They’re in Warner Bros. Studio somewhere, probably chain smoking. They just pump out one se*ual innuendo after the next, and Tony Khan gives me a live mic. And the censors have their finger on the button and we all pray. It’s been quite a ride.” [H/T Ariel Helwani]

This Saturday at All Out, Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women's World title against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla in a four-way match.

