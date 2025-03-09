Toni Storm confirms her breakup with AEW star: "I've actually filed a restraining order"

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm recently confirmed her 'real breakup' with a fellow star. Storm also claimed that she had filed a restraining order against the talent.

Toni Storm has officially parted ways with AEW star Mariah May. Storm and May have been feuding over the Women's World Title since 2024. The Timeless One regained the title from The Glamour at Grand Slam: Australia after losing it at last year's All In. They are set to lock horns in a championship rematch at Revolution 2025.

Ahead of the Hollywood Ending match with Mariah May at Revolution, Toni Storm described how she would decimate her opponent. In a chat with Variety, the former WWE star said:

"I’m going to absolutely decimate her because, to be honest, I can’t take much more of this child interfering with my life. I’ve been dealing with her for what, 18 months? I took her in as my own, gave her everything, and she stabbed me in the back. This will be one to remember. I finally get to slay the dragon.”

Storm further claimed that she filed a restraining order against May and that this was their "real breakup."

“To me, this really is the Hollywood Ending. We’ll never step foot in the ring together again. In fact, I’ve actually filed a restraining order. She’ll never be in my life again. This is a real breakup. You know when you finally get rid of that ex that just won’t pi** off? You finally get all their stuff out of your house; that’s what it’s going to be like for me. I’ve already booked a vacation.” [H/T: Variety]

Mariah May attacked Toni Storm at a recent non-wrestling event

Toni Storm has a prominent role in the movie Queen of the Ring. She appeared at the red carpet premiere of the film recently. At the event, Storm was attacked by Mariah May ahead of their AEW Women's World Title match at Revolution.

Revolution 2025 seems to be the final showdown between the two top AEW stars, and it remains to be seen who walks out of the pay-per-view with the gold.

