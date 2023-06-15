Toni Storm crosses the line with a disgraceful act on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm's actions on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite caused a stir when she faced Skye Blue, involving a controversial incident with Blue's mother.

The match started off as expected, but Storm's charge was quickly countered by Blue's relentless strikes. The latter dominated with powerful blows, leaving the champion in a vulnerable state.

Amidst the chaos, Skye's mom decided to mock Toni Storm, further intensifying the already heated atmosphere. It was at this moment that Storm resorted to a questionable tactic, using a green spray on her mother. Seizing the opportunity, Blue launched herself onto both Storm and Ruby Soho, effectively neutralizing their threat.

Despite the setback, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm managed to regain control and emerged victorious. However, the controversy did not end there. Following the match, the Outcasts continued their assault on Skye Blue, mercilessly beating her down.

Fortunately, the situation took a turn for the better when Willow Nightingale rushed to Blue's aid, putting an end to the Outcasts' assault. The unexpected save from Nightingale added a glimmer of hope in the midst of the chaos, leaving fans intrigued about the potential future developments in this intense rivalry.

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm's action on AEW Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes