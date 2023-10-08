Toni Storm defeats returning AEW star on Collision

Former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm continues her momentum with a victory over a 29-year-old returning star on the latest episode of Collision.

Toni Storm is undoubtedly on the top of her game right now with some of the best character work in the entire wrestling business. She also excels in the ring, being a former two-time AEW Women's World Champion. Meanwhile, Storm continues to flourish with another victory on the most recent episode of Collision.

Storm squared off against a returning 29-year-old star, Keira Hogan. Hogan has been an active member of the AEW roster since her debut in 2021. However, she was off TV for the past couple of months.

She squared off against Storm, who is perhaps at the peak of her career. Toni played all the usual tactics during the match and put Hogan down for a victory. It was a surprising conclusion, as Keira lost her first match amid a comeback.

Only time will tell how Hogan will follow up on this loss and also what's next for Storm in the ongoing run.

