"Another weird ordeal" - Toni Storm discusses coming out as bisexual in WWE

Toni Storm recently spoke about coming out as bisexual while still working in WWE.

On June 23, 2021, Storm took over NXT's Instagram during Pride Month and posted a story coming out as not just an ally, but a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The AEW star revealed to the fans that she is bisexual.

She recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she discussed her career in WWE, her future with AEW, and the ongoing Pride Month. She also discussed coming out last year while in Vince McMahon's company, calling it a "weird ordeal" -

“Again another weird ordeal. They had me on for the pride thing – I don’t know how it came up. I think I was joking like ‘oh I’m bisexual’ because I am so should I announce it? Is that what we have to do? I don’t know, I was just talking, just blabbing on and they were like it’d be really good if you want to, you can, people would probably really like that. And I was like oh yeah, sure. There’s no harm in being open about stuff, it might encourage other people to be open about stuff, it might make them feel better.” said Toni Storm (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

Storm is currently dating former NXT and current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson and the two were engaged on September 30.

The New Zealand native demanded her release from WWE in late December 2021. After her 90-day non-compete with the company, she surfaced In All Elite Wrestling on the March 30 episode of Dynamite.

Toni Storm reveals why she does not have a Twitter account

During the same interview, Toni Storm spoke about why she doesn't have a Twitter account, which is almost a necessity in today's wrestling sphere.

While talking with Rene Paquette about why trolls on the website post mean things about celebrities, Storm argued that the trolls are nothing more than "bored people who have nothing else to do''. The former WWE Superstar was asked whether these kinds of people are the reason why she is not on Twitter, to which she replied -

"I feel like there are just so many uneducated opinions that people listen and like to read. I feel like it's just so toxic... also time consuming. I feel like I get way more sh*t done now that I don't use Twitter and don't drink alcohol." said Toni Storm (45:02 to 45:18)

The Twitter environment, although having loads of boons (which helps us write these articles), it can have its negatives as well. Especially for people with sizable followings, it is very common that they get berated. However, what should be kept in mind is that these people are usually just a loud minority and most people appreciate the stars and wrestlers they follow.

