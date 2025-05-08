Toni Storm fails to find a challenger on AEW Dynamite; submits 32-year-old star

Toni Storm continues her great streak tonight on AEW Dynamite after an impressive win. She had the odds stacked against her in this match, and managed to come out on top.

For a couple of weeks now, the AEW Women's World Champion has been giving out eliminator matches to some of the top talent on the roster. She has faced off against Queen Aminata, Miyu Yamashita, and Lady Frost.

Tonight on Dynamite, Toni Storm took on Anna Jay, Penelope Ford, and Thunder Rosa in a four-way eliminator match. The odds were stacked against the champion, as she could lose the match without being pinned.

The contest got even more chaotic, with Megan Bayne trying to give Ford an assist. Harley Cameron ensured this didn't last long, coming in with a metal pipe and sending the Megasus away.

While all this was going on, Penelope Ford had a chokehold on Thunder Rosa in the ring. Toni Storm snuck up on her and put Ford in a chokehold, which was enough for the 32-year-old to submit.

The champion was able to sneak in a win. No one has yet to steal a win from her and earn a world title match. It seems she may have to wait for Double or Nothing for her next challenger.

