Toni Storm involved in non-PG moment with Mina Shirakawa during AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa faced off at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 for the women's title. While the match itself was an entertaining affair, the cherry on top was a shocking moment that took place moments after the bout ended.

Ad

Mina and Toni share an interesting relationship, with a friendly overtone superficially, while an intense rivalry lurked beneath.

Both stars held nothing back in their attempt to take down the other tonight. At several points during the match, the two even taunted each other.

Once the match ended, with Toni Storm securing the win, the two shared a rather tender moment in the ring, showcasing the complicated relationship the two share. Mina and Toni shared a passionate kiss, seemingly ending their feud.

Ad

Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Toni retaining her AEW Women's World Championship, she is all ready to face Mercedes Mone next. The CEO earned a shot at the gold at this year's Double or Nothing as well, having taken down Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament.

It remains to be seen whether Toni can hold on to her title against the relentless onslaught that is Mercedes next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More