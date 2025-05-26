  • home icon
Toni Storm involved in non-PG moment with Mina Shirakawa during AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 26, 2025 03:13 GMT
What is next for Toni Storm? (Image via AEW on X)

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa faced off at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 for the women's title. While the match itself was an entertaining affair, the cherry on top was a shocking moment that took place moments after the bout ended.

Mina and Toni share an interesting relationship, with a friendly overtone superficially, while an intense rivalry lurked beneath.

Both stars held nothing back in their attempt to take down the other tonight. At several points during the match, the two even taunted each other.

Once the match ended, with Toni Storm securing the win, the two shared a rather tender moment in the ring, showcasing the complicated relationship the two share. Mina and Toni shared a passionate kiss, seemingly ending their feud.

With Toni retaining her AEW Women's World Championship, she is all ready to face Mercedes Mone next. The CEO earned a shot at the gold at this year's Double or Nothing as well, having taken down Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament.

It remains to be seen whether Toni can hold on to her title against the relentless onslaught that is Mercedes next.

Shubhajit Deb

Edited by Harish Raj S
