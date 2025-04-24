Toni Storm issues huge announcement on her future as AEW Women's Champion 

Timeless Toni Storm is gearing up to find out the next challenger to her championship reign. Amidst that, she made a huge announcement as the top fixture of the women's division.

During the April 23, 2025, edition of Dynamite, Toni Storm and her associate, Luther, were interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. The current AEW Women's World Champion, in her classic style, spoke with Paquette, touching base on many prevailing events.

Paquette began by asking Storm about keeping a close watch on all the competitors of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament. The Timeless one claimed that she had good reason to do as one of them would soon fall victim to her inside the squared circle.

Toni Storm even wished Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter luck. The two stars were set to compete in the tournament's semi-finals later that night. Storm also revealed that she was set to grace the red carpet of the TCM Film Festival later this week.

However, she said her weekend wouldn't just be about other proclivities, and as the top champion, the AEW Women's World Title holder issued a Championship Eliminator Performance challenge to any women in the locker room on the upcoming episode of Collision.

As the segment came to a close, Queen Aminata made her return and accepted her challenge. Upon hearing that, Storm exited the backstage area, as usual in Luther's arms, commenting, "Let's make cinema."

