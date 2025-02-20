Toni Storm issues a warning to the AEW women's division

Timeless Toni Storm reclaimed her place at the top of the AEW women's division in her home country of Australia at Grand Slam. Following her huge win over Mariah May, she issued a warning to the entire women's division.

During the February 19 edition of Dynamite, Timeless Toni Storm made her grand entrance as the first-ever four-time AEW Women's World Champion. She was accompanied to the ring by Luther, and the spotlight was on her.

The Timeless One reflected on her rivalry with her former protege, Mariah May, who betrayed her and took everything away. Moreover, she also applauded May for giving her the fight of her life at the Grand Slam event, but it was just a small package she needed to seal the win.

Moreover, Toni Storm claimed that her chapter and rivalry with Mariah May were over. She then turned her attention to the AEW women's division. Storm stated that it did not matter who stepped up to her and tried to take the title, even namedropping stars like Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander.

Closing out on her statement, the new AEW Women's World Champion issued a warning to the entire locker room that she is the woman to beat if they wanted to climb the pinnacle, and she was right here and not hard to find.

