Toni Storm makes a huge announcement immediately after AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm made a major announcement during the Dynasty 2025 post-show media scrum. The announcement is related to the All In Texas 2025 event in July.

Toni Storm was challenged by the recently signed star, Megan Bayne, for the AEW Women's World Title at Dynasty 2025. After a 15-minute back-and-forth encounter, The Timeless One managed to overcome Bayne and successfully retained her title. Following her victory, Storm appeared during the post-show media scrum.

During the scrum, the AEW Women's World Champion addressed the ongoing Women's Owen Hart Tournament, the winner of which will challenge for the title at All In 2025. Toni Storm announced that she'll address all the women competing in the Women's Owen Hart Cup this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Moreover, the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone is the first to advance in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after her win over Julia Hart on Dynasty.

More matches in the tournament are on the way for the coming weeks, featuring top stars such as Athena, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter, and more.

Fans will have to wait till Wednesday to see what happens when Storm confronts all the competitors vying for the opportunity at her Women's World Title.

