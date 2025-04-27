Toni Storm makes a huge announcement outside AEW, fans just can't miss Dynamite

The historic AEW Women's World Championship reign of Toni Storm is moving forward with no sign of the fan-favorite being dethroned. The four-time champion has taken on all challengers, and then some. Storm is now fueling rumors and speculation with her latest announcement outside the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Timeless Toni represented All Elite Wrestling this weekend at Turner Classic Movie's TCM Classic Film Festival, held at the historic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The 29-year-old was coming off a Championship Eliminator win over Queen Aminata at the Playoff Palooze edition of AEW Collision. She took a headbutt from Aminata at one point and suffered a busted nose, but seems fine.

Storm is now ready to knock off another potential challenger. While on the red carpet in Hollywood this weekend, the former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion issued an Open Challenge for Wednesday's Dynamite. Toni is offering a Championship Eliminator opportunity to another lucky wrestler.

"This is 'Timeless' Toni Storm, coming to you from the TCM Film Festival. Now, I could be here threatening Michelle Pfeiffer or on my knees begging for an Emmy, but no! I am the AEW Women's World Champion and there's plenty of work to be done. Now, there are many b****es with the itches, and I love to scratch. So, I'll be having another Championship Eliminator performance. So, if there's any slop-tarts willing to step up to the plate, then tape up your t**s and let's tango!" Toni Storm said.

Storm became the first four-time AEW Women's World Champion by dethroning Mariah May at Grand Slam: Australia. She then retained over May in the rematch and over Megan Bayne at Dynasty.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will invade Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA, for Wednesday's Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

MJF will appear live; The Hurt Syndicate will speak; Toni Storm will issue Title Eliminator Open Challenge; Owen Hart Cup Semi-final: Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher; The Young Bucks, Ricochet, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight.

Next Saturday's Collision will air from Adrian Phillips Theater in Atlantic City, NJ. Dynamite will then return to Detroit on May 7 at Masonic Temple Theatre, followed by Collision at the same venue.

