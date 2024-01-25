Toni Storm has a matching tattoo with female ex-WWE star [photo]

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, 'Timeless' Toni Storm confronted a new AEW signee. This star being discussed is Deonna Purrazzo.

The January 24, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite was held in Enmarket Arena, Savannah. During the show, Toni and Deonna sat down for a face-to-face interview.

The current AEW Women's World Champion accused The Virtuosa of using their friendship to get a title shot.

Deonna then made her intention clear after declaring that she will be going after Toni Storm's championship. During their exchange, the former ROH Women's World Champion disclosed that both Toni and her have same ankle tattoos.

A user on Twitter later posted picture of their ankle tattoos.

"Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo have matching tattoos!" the user shared.

Expand Tweet

A furious AEW World Women's Champion threw her footwear towards her rival and things quickly heated up between them. While Deonna held the champion in her submission hold, Mariah May saved the day for Toni, pulling her away.

At the end, The Virtuosa stood high as she held the AEW Women's Championship in her hand.

On next week's Dynamite, the 29-year-old star will face Taya Valkyrie in singles match. Purrazzo is a former WWE Superstar who was part of NXT roster. She signed with AEW earlier this month.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.