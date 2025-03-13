Toni Storm reveals battle scars from AEW Revolution

AEW star Toni Storm made shocking revelations on Dynamite from her match at Revolution pay-per-view. She wrestled Mariah May in a 'Hollywood Ending' bout for the AEW Women's World Championship. This was the third match between the duo, and fans loved the end of their feud.

Due to its brutality, the Revolution match kept the crowd at its feet the entire time. Both stars didn't hold back from going after each other with every weapon they had. In one instance, they dipped their taped hands in the crushed glass and tried to punch their opponents.

Ultimately, Toni Storm hit the Women from Hell with the heel that started it all. After she retained the title, the Timeless star lay on Mariah May's senseless body. Despite the injuries, tonight's Dynamite featured the reigning Women's World Champion.

Toni Storm opened her promo by listing the different injuries she had sustained during the match.

"With stitches in my lip. staples in my head and glass in my a**e, I stand before you to tell you that this tramp is still the champ," she said. [00:01 - 00:26]

Before the Timeless star could conclude what she had to say, Megan Bayne attacked the champion and challenged her.

