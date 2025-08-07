Toni Storm reveals she has a "non-se**al friendship with AEW star

"Timeless" Toni Storm has sent the internet into a frenzy again as she admitted that she has a non-se**al friendship with an AEW star. This took place on Dynamite and will have the fans talking for a long time to come.

Storm is one of the most thought-provoking characters in AEW, and she often doesn't care when it comes to making outrageous statements. She did the same on Dynamite when cutting a promo alongside her new friend Alex Windsor.

Windsor made a splash at All In as she took part in the Casino Gauntlet match. Since then, both she and Toni Storm have formed a friendship. Tonight, on Dynamite, the two stars had a backstage interview with Renee Paquette when Storm said something out of the ordinary while being in character.

She said:

“If there’s anything I know about this clearly non-se**al friendship is you can beat us down, but you can’t beat us off.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]

That is as thought-provoking as it can get, but it should not come as a surprise to anyone. Toni Storm had a similar friendship with Mariah May, aka Blake Monroe on WWE NXT, earlier, and it appears she has now formed a similar connection with Alex Windsor.

