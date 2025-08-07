  • home icon
  Toni Storm reveals she has a "non-se**al friendship with AEW star

By Sujay
Published Aug 07, 2025 00:54 GMT
Toni Storm is a former WWE star. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
"Timeless" Toni Storm has sent the internet into a frenzy again as she admitted that she has a non-se**al friendship with an AEW star. This took place on Dynamite and will have the fans talking for a long time to come.

Storm is one of the most thought-provoking characters in AEW, and she often doesn't care when it comes to making outrageous statements. She did the same on Dynamite when cutting a promo alongside her new friend Alex Windsor.

Windsor made a splash at All In as she took part in the Casino Gauntlet match. Since then, both she and Toni Storm have formed a friendship. Tonight, on Dynamite, the two stars had a backstage interview with Renee Paquette when Storm said something out of the ordinary while being in character.

She said:

“If there’s anything I know about this clearly non-se**al friendship is you can beat us down, but you can’t beat us off.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]

That is as thought-provoking as it can get, but it should not come as a surprise to anyone. Toni Storm had a similar friendship with Mariah May, aka Blake Monroe on WWE NXT, earlier, and it appears she has now formed a similar connection with Alex Windsor.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

