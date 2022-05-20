"I really thought I was dead" - Toni Storm says she almost quit pro wrestling after WWE departure

AEW star Toni Storm has detailed how she almost left the wrestling business following her departure from WWE.

Storm left WWE in December 2021, citing being burnt out by the schedule. Despite being in the middle of a feud with then-Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Storm had enough and quit the company.

The Australian star wouldn't be seen in a ring again until the March 30th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, when she became the first person to qualify for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Toni Storm outlined how she was feeling after leaving WWE, stating that she genuinely thought that her wrestling career was over in the immediate aftermath:

“There was moments like at first definitely like ‘oh this is shockingly terrible I’m going to leave forever, this is me done.’ Like it didn’t last long, I quit, left, sat on it for a while, you know you get that wrestling itch. I really thought I was dead, I remember I was done.” [11:22-11:44]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral If you're surprised Toni Storm asked for her release, then you haven't been paying attention.



This woman was showcased like a STAR on NXT. Then she gets called up and put in catering for months only to feud with Charlotte Flair over pies.



WWE did her dirty and they know it. If you're surprised Toni Storm asked for her release, then you haven't been paying attention.This woman was showcased like a STAR on NXT. Then she gets called up and put in catering for months only to feud with Charlotte Flair over pies.WWE did her dirty and they know it. https://t.co/X56zwkNx4o

However, Storm came to her senses, picked herself back up, and joined AEW to a huge ovation from the fans in attendance. Luckily for fans of the former WWE star, she would go on to state that she will be around for a long time:

“I’m never done, I’m one of those I’m a lifer I’ll probably be around until I’m old as hell and probably have kids that wrestle, I’m here for life. What else am I going to do? I don’t have any other qualifications, I don’t like anything else, I never showed an interest in anything whatsoever and didn’t go to school so... yeah.” [11:46-12:13].

Toni Storm enjoyed a lot of success in WWE

She may have eventually burnt herself out and left the company, but while she was a member of the WWE roster, Toni Storm had a lot going for her, especially in her first few years.

Storm took part in both the 2017 and 2018 editions of the Mae Young Classic Tournament. In 2017 she reached the semi-finals where she was beaten by Kairi Sane, however in 2018 she won the tournament, beating Io Shirai in the finals.

SPLX Apparel @SuplexWrestling



#TeamSPLX #MaeYoungClassic #SPLX #プロレス A year ago yesterday, Toni Storm became the 2018 Mae Young Classic winner by defeating Io Shirai in Uniondale, New York. A year ago yesterday, Toni Storm became the 2018 Mae Young Classic winner by defeating Io Shirai in Uniondale, New York.#TeamSPLX #MaeYoungClassic #SPLX #プロレス https://t.co/YLvn3YdWV5

Shortly after the tournament win, Toni Storm defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Blackpool in January 2019. This would turn out to be Storm's only championship win while part of WWE.

With Storm's history of success around the world, there is no doubt that when it comes to AEW, both the Women's and TBS Champions need to keep a look out, because Toni Storm is already a force to be reckoned with.

Please credit AEW Unrestricted and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Jacob Terrell