Toni Storm sends a four-word message after dream AEW All In match gets confirmed

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has a message for the fans after her match at All In 2025 was confirmed. The match was made official during Double or Nothing 2025.

At the Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view, Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa. Furthermore, Storm's challenger for All In 2025 was also revealed before her match on the same night as Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter competed in the final of the women's Owen Hart Cup.

After a great back-and-forth encounter between two women, Mercedes Mone managed to prevail over Jamie Hayter and won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. It is now confirmed that Mone will challenge Storm for the Women's World Title at All In Texas. Toni had something to say after the match was confirmed.

During an exclusive backstage promo after she retained the Women's World Title at Double or Nothing 2025, The Timeless One sent a four-word message after her match at All In 2025 was made official:

"And so it begins!" Toni said.

Toni Storm vs Mercedes Mone is undoubtedly a dream match that fans have been clamoring for a long time. It will be interesting to see who will be victorious between the two at All In 2025.

