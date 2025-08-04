Toni Storm spotted breaking character with WWE legends during SummerSlam weekend

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm was pictured with a legendary WWE tag team during SummerSlam 2025 weekend. Storm also broke character and shared a cute moment with the legends.Toni Storm was seen with WWE legends Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardy Boyz had a brief run with AEW before they eventually returned to TNA. On the other hand, Storm has been the All Elite Women's World Champion for months and also overcame Mercedes Mone at All In: Texas to successfully retain her title.In the middle of the SummerSlam 2025 weekend, Toni Storm appeared at a WrestleCon event alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy. Toni danced along with Jeff to his popular theme song before Matt stopped it and did his iconic &quot;Delete&quot; chant in the viral clip. The official X/Twitter account of WrestleCon wrote the following while posting the clip:&quot;Thanks to all the staff, vendors, wrestlers, and fans that make these events possible. Destination WrestleCon Newark was a Timeless Success! We will be taking a hiatus until Vegas, but we wanted to say goodbye with some help from our amazing guests.&quot;The Hardy Boyz were also spotted in attendance during Night Two of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event.Top AEW star is ready for her match with Toni StormToni Storm defeated Mercedes Mone to retain her Women's World Championship at All In Texas. At the same event, Athena also won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, which allows her to challenge for the title. At the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Athena will challenge Storm for the Women's World Title.Weeks before their showdown at Forbidden Door 2025, Athena shared that she was about to reach 1000 days as the ROH Women's World Champion. She also sent the following message to Storm:&quot;Isn’t it great to see a real champion in color? See [you] at the #AEWForbiddenDoor.&quot;It remains to be seen who walks out of Forbidden Door as the AEW Women's World Champion.