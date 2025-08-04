  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Toni Storm
  • Toni Storm spotted breaking character with WWE legends during SummerSlam weekend

Toni Storm spotted breaking character with WWE legends during SummerSlam weekend

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 12:16 GMT
Toni Storm WWE
Toni Storm (Image source-AEW on FB and WWE.com)

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm was pictured with a legendary WWE tag team during SummerSlam 2025 weekend. Storm also broke character and shared a cute moment with the legends.

Ad

Toni Storm was seen with WWE legends Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardy Boyz had a brief run with AEW before they eventually returned to TNA. On the other hand, Storm has been the All Elite Women's World Champion for months and also overcame Mercedes Mone at All In: Texas to successfully retain her title.

In the middle of the SummerSlam 2025 weekend, Toni Storm appeared at a WrestleCon event alongside Matt and Jeff Hardy. Toni danced along with Jeff to his popular theme song before Matt stopped it and did his iconic "Delete" chant in the viral clip.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The official X/Twitter account of WrestleCon wrote the following while posting the clip:

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

"Thanks to all the staff, vendors, wrestlers, and fans that make these events possible. Destination WrestleCon Newark was a Timeless Success! We will be taking a hiatus until Vegas, but we wanted to say goodbye with some help from our amazing guests."
Ad

The Hardy Boyz were also spotted in attendance during Night Two of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event.

Top AEW star is ready for her match with Toni Storm

Toni Storm defeated Mercedes Mone to retain her Women's World Championship at All In Texas. At the same event, Athena also won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, which allows her to challenge for the title. At the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Athena will challenge Storm for the Women's World Title.

Ad

Weeks before their showdown at Forbidden Door 2025, Athena shared that she was about to reach 1000 days as the ROH Women's World Champion. She also sent the following message to Storm:

"Isn’t it great to see a real champion in color? See [you] at the #AEWForbiddenDoor."

It remains to be seen who walks out of Forbidden Door as the AEW Women's World Champion.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications