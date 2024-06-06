Toni Storm steals a kiss from female AEW star on live TV

Toni Storm continued her usual antics on Dynamite this week, stealing a kiss from a female AEW star. The wrestler in question is Mariah May.

May was scheduled to face Saraya in a singles match on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show. Storm and Luther accompanied her to the ring, and during the entrance, the AEW Women's World Champion asked her protege for a kiss on the cheeks.

Mariah May obliged, but Toni Storm quickly turned her face around, leading to a kiss on the lips between the two women.

You can check out the clip below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, it didn't turn out to be a lucky kiss for May as she suffered a submission loss against Saraya. Post-match, Storm rushed to the squared circle to look after The Glamour. However, Saraya and Harley Cameron beat down The Timeless One and May, leading to Mina Shirakawa making the save.

There was tension between Forbidden Door opponents Toni Storm and Shirakawa, involving Mariah May, to end the segment on Dynamite. It remains to be seen what twists unfold in this strange saga in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback