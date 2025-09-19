  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Toni Storm
  • Toni Storm talks about chances of working with her husband in AEW: "He is actually mad himself"

Toni Storm talks about chances of working with her husband in AEW: "He is actually mad himself"

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 19, 2025 19:26 GMT
Toni Storm
Toni Storm is the current AEW Women's World Champion (source: AEW's X account)

Toni Storm is one of the top stars in AEW. She has now opened up about working with her husband in the company.

Ad

Since arriving in AEW, Toni Storm has established herself as one of the top stars in the promotion. She won numerous Women's World Titles and has been a force to be reckoned with in Tony Khan's company. However, it isn't just her professional life that is blossoming. Storm is married to Juice Robinson in real life, but the two of them have not been paired onscreen despite working for the same company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During an interview with Scott Fisherman of TV Insider, the AEW Women's World Champion opened up about her marriage to Juice Robinson, stating that she is very lucky to have someone who understands her madness.

“It sure does help. Wrestlers do tend to stick together in this business. It’s a very unique business. It’s probably hard for a regular civilian to understand. We’re around each other so much that I found my husband through professional wrestling. I’m very lucky because he understands the madness I’m involved in. He is actually mad himself. So, it helps that someone relates.”
Ad

When asked if there was any talk of them working together on-screen, Storm replied that the world is not ready for that.

“I’m not sure the world would be ready for that kind of madness. I’m not really sure. I like to let things flow organically and see where we go.” [H/T - TV Insider]

Toni Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2025

Toni Storm has been a dominant Women's World Champion in AEW. She has held the title for 216 days and has successfully defended against all challengers. However, she is faced with one of the toughest challenges this weekend.

Ad

At AEW All Out 2025, Toni Storm will defend the Women's World Championship against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter. Given how strong her opponents are, Storm will have to work hard to retain her title.

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star will be able to retain her title at All Out 2025.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications