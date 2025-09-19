Toni Storm talks about chances of working with her husband in AEW: "He is actually mad himself"

Toni Storm is one of the top stars in AEW. She has now opened up about working with her husband in the company.Since arriving in AEW, Toni Storm has established herself as one of the top stars in the promotion. She won numerous Women's World Titles and has been a force to be reckoned with in Tony Khan's company. However, it isn't just her professional life that is blossoming. Storm is married to Juice Robinson in real life, but the two of them have not been paired onscreen despite working for the same company.During an interview with Scott Fisherman of TV Insider, the AEW Women's World Champion opened up about her marriage to Juice Robinson, stating that she is very lucky to have someone who understands her madness.“It sure does help. Wrestlers do tend to stick together in this business. It’s a very unique business. It’s probably hard for a regular civilian to understand. We’re around each other so much that I found my husband through professional wrestling. I’m very lucky because he understands the madness I’m involved in. He is actually mad himself. So, it helps that someone relates.”When asked if there was any talk of them working together on-screen, Storm replied that the world is not ready for that.“I’m not sure the world would be ready for that kind of madness. I’m not really sure. I like to let things flow organically and see where we go.” [H/T - TV Insider]Toni Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2025Toni Storm has been a dominant Women's World Champion in AEW. She has held the title for 216 days and has successfully defended against all challengers. However, she is faced with one of the toughest challenges this weekend.At AEW All Out 2025, Toni Storm will defend the Women's World Championship against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter. Given how strong her opponents are, Storm will have to work hard to retain her title.It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star will be able to retain her title at All Out 2025.