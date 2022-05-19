"She's going to kill me" - Toni Storm on being terrorized by top AEW star

AEW star Toni Storm has admitted to feeling like she was going to be killed by Jamie Hayter during her recent match with the British star on Dynamite.

Storm and Hayter faced off in the first quarter-final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the May 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, with Storm picking up the victory. The two women had been throwing verbal barbs at each other for a number of weeks in the lead up to the match.

Speaking on the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Toni Storm declared that she knew what she was getting herself into with Hayter. The former WWE Superstar also admitted that her opponent might be the strongest woman she's ever been in the ring with:

“She’s probably the strongest woman I’ve like ever been in the ring with seriously. Oh my god like not going to lie, I don’t want to give her too much credit or anything, but I felt like an infant being thrown around there.” [9:04-9:17].

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#AEWDynamite Toni Storm & Jamie Hayter showed up and showed out. This was a brilliant match. These two have a big future ahead of them in AEW. Toni Storm & Jamie Hayter showed up and showed out. This was a brilliant match. These two have a big future ahead of them in AEW.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/waMlzWyHHy

Storm would go on to reveal that the two women lived together for a short period of time during the former WWE star's tenure in England, so she was well aware of how seriously Hayter takes her craft:

“I lived with her actually for a few months. That girl trains, like she would go to this garage gym for like two hours straight, and you could hear her like screaming. So I knew going into this match what I was up against, like yeah she’s going to kill me and it’s going to be good.” [9:40-10:00].

Toni Storm will face Jamie Hayter's good friend Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in the semi-finals

After defeating Maki Itoh in her quarter-finals match, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. advanced to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament where she will meet Toni Storm.

Once Baker was done with her match against Itoh, Storm came out to confront the former AEW Women's Champion to gain a mental edge ahead of their highly anticipated showdown.

The winner of the match will move on to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29th to take on either Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander or Red Velvet in the finals.

The competition is heating up, but only one person will walk away with the coveted trophy. The only way to find out who is to keep watching AEW each week to see all of these exciting matches play out.

