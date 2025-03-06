Toni Storm unhappy with recent treatment on AEW Dynamite 

Timeless Toni Storm is at the top of the AEW women's division as the Women's World Champion. Despite that, she seemed unhappy with her recent treatment as she expressed on the show this week.

During a backstage segment on the March 5, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite, correspondent Lexy Nair was interviewing Ash Avildsen, the director of the upcoming movie, Queen of The Ring.

It is a biopic depicting the life and struggles of women's wrestling legend, Mildred Burke, who eventually became a trailblazer in the business. The movie is set to hit the big screens on March 7, 2025.

Ash Avildsen expressed gratitude to people like Tony Khan and Jim Ross for helping him bring her story to the screen and was then joined by one of the cast members, AEW Women's World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm.

While Toni praised the film, she did reveal that her only regret was one of her nude scenes that did not make it to the final cut. Ash tried to reason with Storm, claiming that it is a PG-13 movie and they wanted families to come and watch it together, due to which the scene had to be taken out.

While Toni Storm was slightly unhappy with her scene being cut, she has now turned her attention towards her arch-rival, Mariah May, against whom she will be defending her title at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9.

