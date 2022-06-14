"Express more naturally here"- Toni Storm points out the biggest differences between AEW and WWE

Popular AEW star Toni Storm recently aired her thoughts on the biggest differences between AEW and WWE.

After an impressive run in NXT, the main roster call-up in WWE didn't end well for Storm. She made her exit from the global juggernaut in December 2021 following her feud with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. However, the 26-year-old built a significant reputation that brought her to the spotlight upon her AEW debut in March 2022.

In a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Toni Storm opened up on the creative-based issues in WWE, referring to it as the land of 'no':

"I feel like WWE is the land of ‘no.’ You’re just really told ‘no’ a lot – your ideas, your creativity is shut down. Not always, not for everyone. Some people can hack it there, and that’s awesome and more power to them. But yeah, it’s really hard to compare."

The New Zealander went on to cite the relaxed feeling of her new home as the biggest difference between the two promotions:

"I feel like here (in AEW) I can express myself more naturally. I feel like I can work more organically here. I’m less uptight, therefore I can perform better…..I would say probably the biggest comparison is I’m not like walking on eggshells. I feel really calm. I feel that’s going to be what will make me perform better.” (H/T: 411 mania)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral If you're surprised Toni Storm asked for her release, then you haven't been paying attention.



This woman was showcased like a STAR on NXT. Then she gets called up and put in catering for months only to feud with Charlotte Flair over pies.



WWE did her dirty and they know it. If you're surprised Toni Storm asked for her release, then you haven't been paying attention.This woman was showcased like a STAR on NXT. Then she gets called up and put in catering for months only to feud with Charlotte Flair over pies.WWE did her dirty and they know it. https://t.co/X56zwkNx4o

Toni Storm lauds the potential of the AEW Women's division

Upon arriving in AEW, Storm won her first match, taking down The Bunny in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. She would make it all the way to the competition's semi-finals before being defeated by Britt Baker.

When asked about her thoughts on the AEW Women's division, here's what the former WWE Superstar had to say:

“It’s so strong. I just see many so girls here that are so hungry and so driven. I see a lot of potential for so much good stuff. These girls want to go. A lot of them are really driven. There’s not a single one of them I don’t want to be in the ring with, so that’s pretty cool. There’s so much potential for some really good stuff to come out of it. I’m excited to really sink my teeth into it.” (H/T: 411 mania)

Last week's Dynamite saw Toni Storm coming to the aid of Thunder Rosa. Handing the AEW Women's title back to Rosa after a moment of hesitation, Toni hinted at a stormy feud ahead.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Toni Storm become the new AEW Women's World Champion in 2022? Hell yeah Hell no 0 votes so far