"Toni Storm on WISH dot com," "Timeless Toni without the fun?" - Fans accuse released WWE star of copying AEW gimmick

A recently released WWE star officially made her debut in TNA Wrestling at the recent Hard to Kill event with a brand-new gimmick. However, fans are accusing her of stealing AEW star 'Timeless' Toni Storm's character.

Dana Brooke was recently spotted in AEW with a brand-new gimmick. During the mass releases from the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023 after the the TKO merger, many talents and employees unfortunately lost their jobs. One of the released superstars happened to be Dana Brooke.

A few months after the release, the erstwhile Dana Brooke made her appearance at the TNA Hard to Kill event recently with the new name, Ash by Elegance. Dana also seems to have adopted the brand-new character of a classic Hollywood star with an elegant outfit.

While Dana's new character looks promising, it also resembles the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm's character in some ways. Fans on X/Twitter pointed this out and accused Dana and TNA of blatantly stealing the Storm's gimmick.

Here is how the fans reacted to Ash by Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) and her new gimmick:

Fans comparing Dana Brooke's new TNA gimmick with AEW's "Timeless" Toni Storm

WWE Hall of Famer praised Toni Storm's current character work

'Timeless' Toni is undoubtedly a well-played character portrayed by the current AEW Women's World Champion. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry seems to be a big fan of her work.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Henry admitted that Toni understands the psychology of her character work and has been doing really well.

"On the women's side, she already was an established talent, Toni Storm. Toni realizes that it's not about how you look, it's not about who you're connecting with, it's about how you make people feel. Bro, as good as she was you look at Toni Storm right now, she's killing it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Meanwhile, Storm continues to rule the AEW women's division as the women's champion currently, and only time will tell what's next for her.

Do you think Dana Brooke is copying Toni Storm's gimmick? Let us know in the comments section below.

