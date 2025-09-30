"Tony, don't do it," "Nobody knows him" - Fans urge AEW not to sign popular star after he leaves WWE

Fans made a major request to AEW President Tony Khan after a WWE name broke significant news. NXT star Edris Enofe recently announced his departure from WWE on social media. The 31-year-old appeared to have a promising future in the sports entertainment juggernaut.However, after four years with the company, he announced his departure. The reason is still unknown, but he thanked everyone who helped him along the way. It seems like a shoulder injury played a major role in derailing his momentum. He teamed up with Malik Blade in recent years.Ricochet took no time to take a shot at him. He said that if the 31-year-old star joins the Tony Khan-led promotion, The One and Only will slap him.Fans have been begging Tony Khan not to sign the free agent. The AEW President often signs every star who creates buzz in the industry. Although he has stopped hiring every former WWE star, many fans are still worried he might sign Edris Enofe.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Edison Gualan @EdisonGualan1LINK@KingRicochet @AEW To be honest, nobody knows him. Hell, I don’t 😂😂Rachel Rosa @RachelRayjayannLINK@KingRicochet @AEW No Tony, don’t do it.yugioh @MasonBelwoodLINK@KingRicochet @AEW Not everyone that leaves wwe has to go to aew it's wwe 2.o anywayEric @Eric52914917LINK@KingRicochet @AEW No more ex wwe wrestlersRDavid @RDavid614264LINK@KingRicochet @AEW NeverWrestleDan93 @WrestleDan93LINK@KingRicochet @AEW No you won'tAEW President Tony Khan talks about WWE counter-programmingWWE has been trying to counterprogram AEW for several months. After scheduling NXT shows against its rival's pay-per-views nearly throughout 2025, the sports entertainment juggernaut counter-programmed All Out with Wrestlepalooza earlier this month.While speaking with Going Ringside, Tony Khan revealed that the competition is tough, which makes him work harder.“Well, we’ve been having a great year. We’ve been able to stick and move and make it work really well for us. There’s always going to be tough competition and this sport, it’s very tough competition, the kind of competition that makes you work really hard 52 weeks a year,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if the Jacksonville-based promotion signs Edris Enofe in the future.