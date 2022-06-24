"Neither one is available for the pay-per-view" - Tony Khan addresses another set of injuries for top AEW stars

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that another pair of top stars will be on the sidelines for the immediate future, with those performers being reDRagon's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

O'Reilly and Fish have been on fire in recent months in both singles and tag team competitions. The duo have challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championship twice in the last six months, losing on both occasions.

In their solo careers, Bobby Fish recently main-evented AEW Rampage against Darby Allin in what was a very well-received match. While Kyle O'Reilly beat Allin on pay-per-view at Double or Nothing, reached the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and faced Jon Moxley for the right to challenge for the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door.

However, it will be a while before fans see them in the ring together, as Tony Khan revealed on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast that they are both sidelined with injuries and are unavailable for any real involvement in the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

"Kyle O’Reilly, getting taken out by Sting, that’s a real life legitimate injury and Kyle O’Reilly is out, not sure how long, but it’s a big loss and we were not expecting that. He had been on fire for the company, it’s a big deal to lose Kyle O’Reilly. With Fish and O’Reilly being out, Fish just had a great main event with Darby on Rampage, that’s another big loss for the company, Fish, we expect back sooner from that ankle injury than O’Reilly with his injuries. Neither one is available for the pay-per-view." (H/T WrestlePurists).

If there is any silver lining for Tony Khan, it's that he at least knows who will be back first, confirming that Fish's injuries are less severe than O'Reilly's. What will Khan have in store for reDRagon upon their return? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out.

Tony Khan is battling the injury bug in AEW right now

If the injury bug that is plaguing the wrestling business at the moment was a real person, it will most likely be at the top of the AEW rankings, and it's taken out that many big names, which Tony Khan would love to have in action right now.

On top of reDRagon being on the shelf, the most notable injuries have fallen to former WWE superstars CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, who also won't be involved in the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

Punk revealed that he required surgery from an injury he picked up, meaning that he would not be able to defend his AEW World Championship for the foreseeable future, thus introducing the interim belt that will be fought over at Forbidden Door.

Danielson was forced to pull out of a dream match against NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. due to not being medically cleared for the cross-promotional event. However, he vowed that his replacement, who Sabre Jr. will have to face instead is up there as one of the finest performers on the planet.

Who will be standing across the ring from Zack Sabre Jr. on June 26th? Tune in to the event to find out!

