Tony Khan addresses MJF’s AEW future after his removal from roster page

Following the absence and the removal from the roster page of the former AEW World Champion, MJF, Tony Khan finally addressed the situation.

Recently, at the Worlds End pay-per-view, Maxwell Jacob Friedman shockingly lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe in the main event and also got assaulted by Adam Cole, who was revealed to be The Devil and his assailants after the loss. Later, MJF was removed from the company's roster page and is currently absent from TV.

The situation sparked several speculations among the internet wrestling community, as many thought he might be on his way out of the company, as he had been teasing the "Bidding war of 2024" for a long time.

Meanwhile, the AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, was asked about the former world champion's situation with the company and him being removed from the roster page.

Speaking on the Going Ringside podcast recently, TK stated:

"I can say that MJF certainly has been a great part of AEW for the first five years. And through those five years, certainly, he's been one of our great homegrown stars...and he's somebody we really value and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Tony Khan on whether he is in talks with MJF regarding the contract

As mentioned by MJF himself multiple times, his AEW contract was set to expire in early 2024, and now is the time. It has not been revealed yet whether Max has re-signed with the company.

On being asked whether he is in talks with Maxwell regarding a new contract, Tony Khan said:

"Certainly MJF is somebody we would love to have an AEW going forward. And he's been a great wrestler and a great champion for us." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Only time will tell whether MJF has re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion or if he is really on his way out of the company after a phenomenal run.

Do you think MJF will re-sign with AEW, or will he jump ship to WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

