Tony Khan addresses shocking attack in AEW: "I was a victim"

Tony Khan has addressed the shocking attack he experienced last year in AEW. It was something that nobody expected and genuinely took everyone by surprise.

The AEW President was attacked by The Elite during the April 24, 2024, episode of Dynamite, and it was so bad that he had to attend the NFL draft in a neck brace. This also marked the first appearance of his father, Shahid Khan, on AEW television.

TK was asked about the attack on Sedano & Kap, during which he provided details about what happened and said that he was the victim. He stated:

“I was a victim of the spike piledriver, the deadliest move in professional wrestling. It was from one of the greatest tag teams of all time, the Young Bucks. They are the Executive Vice Presidents of the company, along with Kenny Omega, and they were trying to make a powerplay, and I'm the President. They wanted to control the business, so they put me down. They spike piledrived me, but I survived and showed up at the NFL draft in a neck brace. Wrestlers went out for revenge, a man was set on fire. Jack Perry, Hollywood royalty himself, the son of Luke Perry, was set on fire by Darby Allin, coming to my aid.” [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan speaks about how Darby Allin saved him

In the same interview, Tony Khan also touched on how he was targeted once again by Jack Perry. He also spoke about how Darby Allin saved him.

“Certainly, when that happened, I have gotten pulled out of my chair with a headset on and my shirt ripped apart and thrown down on the set. Just as that happened, less than a second and a half later, a split second after I got thrown down on the ramp, Darby Allin came out with a flamethrower and set Jack Perry on fire.”

Since that incident, Tony Khan has not been seen often on AEW television. The fans no doubt miss him and would like for him to return soon.

