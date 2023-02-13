Tony Khan addresses his status as an on-screen character in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has opened up on whether or not he will ever consider becoming an on-screen character within his own company.

Wrestling has always had authority figures as characters, especially in WWE. Vince McMahon's feud with Steve Austin in the 1990s became one of the defining feuds in the company's history.

However, Tony Khan has stayed away from the spotlight for the most part when it comes to AEW. Outside of special announcements, he is very rarely seen on TV.

But will that change in the future? Speaking on the Jon Chuckery Show, Khan admitted that he still wants to keep his on-screen presence to a minimum so the wrestlers are the ones who get the shine:

"First of all, I really don't want to do that. I don't want to attract or take away any time from the great wrestlers in AEW. So I really try to limit the on-screen appearances I make," he said. "When I do come out, it's generally easier to make a very special announcement or specific instructions. I believe that's served us very well, and that's the role I would like to keep; more of being a device on the show than actually taking up a lot of time." (H/T Fightful)

However, Khan did admit that if push came to shove, he would consider a villainous persona if AEW ended up being in a tough situation where his presence would benefit the show:

"I don't really want to be a character taking up a lot of time on the show," he reiterated. "But, I also like answering people's hypothetical phone questions. So I think, in my limited appearances, I do like representing the company, which is a babyface company, generally in a babyface role. I don't think it's really my role to be out there trying to get heat. If we needed that or were really up against it, maybe I would try that, but I don't think there's any need or really any demand for that. I think the way we're doing it now is very well." (H/T Fightful)

Tony Khan announced a number of matches for this week's AEW Dynamite on social media

While he may not be seen much on TV, Tony Khan is very active on social media. He promotes AEW and makes match announcements, which he has made a lot of over the past weekend.

Following the most recent edition of AEW Rampage, Tony Khan announced a number of matches for the February 15th edition of Dynamite, which will take place in Laredo, Texas.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Laredo, TX

Wednesday Night

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS



vs



Co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship Mark Briscoe returns to Dynamite to take on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods this Wednesday on This Wednesday, 2/15Laredo, TXWednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS @SussexCoChicken vs @WoodsIsTheGoods Co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship Mark Briscoe returns to Dynamite to take on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods this Wednesday on @TBSNetwork This Wednesday, 2/15Laredo, TXWednesday Night #AEWDynamite8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS@SussexCoChicken vs @WoodsIsTheGoodsCo-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship Mark Briscoe returns to Dynamite to take on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods this Wednesday on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/DqY1U6Ef48

One of the most notable announcements was the return of Mark Briscoe, who will make his first appearance on Dynamite since January 25th as he takes on Josh Woods.

Other matches Tony Khan announced on social media included a three-way match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm, and an eight-man tag team match pitting The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Orange Cassidy against Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh.

Additionally, a Texas Tornado match between the Blackpool Combat Club and La Faccion Ingobrenbale will also take place.

Are you looking forward to this week's AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes