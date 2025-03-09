Tony Khan addresses The Young Bucks' unexplained absence before AEW Revolution 2025

The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW TV for a long time now. Tony Khan has finally spoken up about their absence.

Ever since The Young Bucks lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Private Party on the October 30, 2024, episode of Dynamite, they have not been seen on AEW TV. However, they made their return earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty to win the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles.

Since then, they have defended the titles at NJPW's The New Beginning in Osaka 2025. These recent appearances sparked speculation that perhaps The Bucks were going to return to AEW TV soon. However, this has not happened yet. Even though AEW Revolution 2025 is set to take place in Los Angeles, California, there has still been no mention of their return.

During a recent interview with Collider, Tony Khan was asked about The Young Bucks' continued absence from TV. He replied that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where they have had great success, including capturing the IWGP World Tag Team Championships.

"The [Young] Bucks have been competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and have had a lot of success. They've made headlines capturing the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, and we've seen The Young Bucks dominate tag team competition in Japan, and they're one of the best tag teams in the world, and they are AEW originals."

Furthermore, Tony Khan stated that The Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams of all time and have won tag team championships worldwide.

"I think, certainly, their accolades this year in Japan are no surprise; The Young Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams of all time, so to see them capturing gold in Japan was not unexpected. They’ve captured tag team championships all over the world, and they're one of the greatest teams in wrestling and one of the greatest teams ever in AEW and would be in the conversation with some of the greatest tag teams of all time in my opinion." [H/T - Collider]

Tony Khan heaps praise on Ricochet

Ricochet made his AEW debut at All In London last year and has since made an immediate impact for himself. Although the fans have turned on him since his arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has capitalized on this by turning heel. Since then, the former WWE star has delivered several entertaining segments and matches.

During the same interview, Tony Khan was asked who people should watch out for on his roster. He named Ricochet for being an incredible talent who has impressed fans all over the world. Khan also called him one of the best athletes in wrestling.

"Ricochet has arrived in AEW, and what he's been able to do is incredible. I think Ricochet has impressed fans all over the world. People knew Ricochet was one of the best athletes in wrestling. Practically, nobody would try to dispute what a wrestling talent Ricochet is." [H/T - Collider]

It will be interesting to see if The Young Bucks will make a surprise appearance at AEW Revolution 2025 later tonight.

