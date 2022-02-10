Tony Khan adds former WWE NXT star to AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has got the wrestling world talking about this week's edition of Dynamite, and he's just made it even bigger.

Jade Cargill is currently 26-0 in AEW, with 2 successful title defenses of her TBS Championship over Anna Jay of The Dark Order and Julia Hart of The Varsity Blondes. This of course all followed her victory in the AEW TBS title tournament that culminated on January 5th, where she defeated Ruby Soho.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Tony Khan announced on his Twitter account that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against A.Q.A, formerly known as Zayda Ramier in NXT.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite! Tonight’s a huge night on #AEWDynamite & the card just got stronger! Unbeaten TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill wants the best competition for her TBS Title Open Challenge so I brought the best free agent available: high flying @_AQA10 Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite! Tonight’s a huge night on #AEWDynamite & the card just got stronger! Unbeaten TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill wants the best competition for her TBS Title Open Challenge so I brought the best free agent available: high flying @_AQA10!Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite! https://t.co/oa9s5wNW89

A.Q.A is a 4-year veteran who is arguably best known for her appearances in NXT during the first half of 2021. Performing under the name Zayda Ramier, she battled it out with the likes of Candice LeRae, current AEW star Mercedes Martinez and even scored a win over Toni Storm.

However, her match with Cargill will be her toughest test to date. Who will come away from Dynamite with the AEW TBS Championship? Tune into Dynamite to find out.

A.Q.A isn't the only new face Tony Khan is bringing in

As stated earlier, Tony Khan has got the wrestling world buzzing with excitement over the potential new signing who is scheduled to appear on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Khan announced that AEW's latest signing will be stepping through the "forbidden door," slamming it shut behind them and immediately getting into the ring for a match with Isiah Kassidy of Private Party.

Private Party @IsiahKassidy



But what I do know…. who ever it is will be getting their ASS POUNDED Crucially with Maximum Efficiency.



& that’s on my momma



#AEWDynamite #ExpectTheUnexpected #TwoWatchZay I may not know who I’m facing…But what I do know…. who ever it is will be getting their ASS POUNDED Crucially with Maximum Efficiency.& that’s on my momma I may not know who I’m facing…But what I do know…. who ever it is will be getting their ASS POUNDED Crucially with Maximum Efficiency. & that’s on my momma💯#AEWDynamite #ExpectTheUnexpected #TwoWatchZay https://t.co/H83cdV4BAj

If the mystery opponent beats Kassidy, they will earn a spot in the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match, which will take place at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th in Orlando, Florida. The winner of that match will receive a shot at the AEW TNT Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think is stepping through the forbidden door? Let us know in the comment section down below!

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will be victorious? Jade Cargill A.Q.A 9 votes so far