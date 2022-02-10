Tony Khan adds former WWE NXT star to AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has got the wrestling world talking about this week's edition of Dynamite, and he's just made it even bigger.
Jade Cargill is currently 26-0 in AEW, with 2 successful title defenses of her TBS Championship over Anna Jay of The Dark Order and Julia Hart of The Varsity Blondes. This of course all followed her victory in the AEW TBS title tournament that culminated on January 5th, where she defeated Ruby Soho.
Tony Khan announced on his Twitter account that Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against A.Q.A, formerly known as Zayda Ramier in NXT.
A.Q.A is a 4-year veteran who is arguably best known for her appearances in NXT during the first half of 2021. Performing under the name Zayda Ramier, she battled it out with the likes of Candice LeRae, current AEW star Mercedes Martinez and even scored a win over Toni Storm.
However, her match with Cargill will be her toughest test to date. Who will come away from Dynamite with the AEW TBS Championship? Tune into Dynamite to find out.
A.Q.A isn't the only new face Tony Khan is bringing in
As stated earlier, Tony Khan has got the wrestling world buzzing with excitement over the potential new signing who is scheduled to appear on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.
Khan announced that AEW's latest signing will be stepping through the "forbidden door," slamming it shut behind them and immediately getting into the ring for a match with Isiah Kassidy of Private Party.
If the mystery opponent beats Kassidy, they will earn a spot in the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match, which will take place at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th in Orlando, Florida. The winner of that match will receive a shot at the AEW TNT Championship.
