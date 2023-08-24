Tony Khan adds huge title match to AEW All In featuring WWE legend’s son

Tony Khan is ramping up the excitement for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27th as he has just added another title match to the card, which features the son of a WWE legend.

Since the 'Blood and Guts' edition of Dynamite in July 2023, Jack Perry has made it his mission to destroy the legacy of the FTW Championship, which he won off Hook. The 'Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil' held the title for a year, following in the footsteps of his father, the creator of the title, Taz.

Now Hook will get the chance to reclaim the FTW Championship as Tony Khan announced on the most recent edition of AEW Unrestricted that Hook will get his long-awaited rematch with Jack Perry on the Zero-Hour portion of AEW All In.

Perry vs. Hook will be the second match on the Zero-Hour pre-show after the ROH Tag Team Championship match between Aussie Open and Better Than You Bay Bay was announced on the August 9th edition of Dynamite.

There will be five championship matches on the AEW All In main card

In total (at the time of writing at least), there will be seven championship matches taking place at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. With two on the Zero-Hour pre-show, that leaves five huge title matches for the main portion of the event.

Both the AEW World Trios and Tag Team Championships will be on the line, with The House of Black defending their trios gold against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, while the long-awaited rubber match between FTR and The Young Bucks will be over the tag titles.

The AEW Women's Championship will also be on the line as Hikaru Shida attempts to fend off the woman who ended her first reign with the title Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., the woman she defeated to start her new reign Toni Storm, and British icon Saraya.

On top of all this, both the AEW World Championship and the 'Real' World Championship will be on the line. CM Punk will put his 'Real' title on the line against Samoa Joe, while MJF and Adam Cole will battle it out over the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling in the All In main event.

