Tony Khan adds major career-altering match to AEW Revolution 2025

Tony Khan has now added another championship bout to the card for AEW Revolution 2025. The challenger, Brody King, will have the opportunity to go one-on-one with one of the company's top stars, Kazuchika Okada.

Ad

Ahead of the March 1 episode of AEW Collision, Julia Hart addressed her opponent for the night, Queen Aminata, in a pre-show backstage promo. This was seemingly disrupted by Okada walking into the frame, for which the Continental Champion appeared apologetic. Julia's stable-mate and ally Brody King, however, merely squared up to The Rainmaker in response, and barked intimidatingly in his face before leaving with Hart.

The former TBS Champion unfortunately suffered a loss at the hands of Aminata this past Saturday. After the match, Hart was being checked on by King - until the powerhouse was blindsided by Okada with his title. Now, it appears that the Japanese wrestling icon will have to reckon with Big Bad Brody King on pay-per-view, in a Continental Championship match at AEW Revolution 2025.

Ad

Trending

"This Sunday, 3/9 #AEWRevolution Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena AEW Continental Title @rainmakerXokada vs. @Brodyxking. After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs. Brody King at Revolution. THIS SUNDAY! Don’t miss #[AllEliteWrestling]Dynamite TONIGHT!" wrote Tony Khan.

Check out Tony Khan's post on X/Twitter below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

King has never faced Okada in singles competition, albeit having shared the ring with the latter in NJPW in a tag match during the 2019 Best of The Super Junior tournament. It remains to be seen if the former World Trios Champion will win his first All Elite singles title at the expense of The Ace of the New Era at Revolution.

Notably, Okada defeated King's Hounds of Hell teammate Buddy Murphy at Grand Slam Australia last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback