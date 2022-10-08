Tony Khan and AEW announce multi-year extension for 4-time world champion

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that world champion Jon Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension.

Moxley made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2019 after attacking Kenny Omega. The Purveyor of Violence has since gone on to enjoy three world title reigns and has also become a top name in the promotion. He is currently a part of The Blackpool Combat Club and the world champion. Moxley is also a former WWE world champion.

The extension, announced via a press release, ensures that Moxley will remain with the company through 2027. His responsibilities will also expand to include mentoring and coaching fellow talent. His new deal means that he will work exclusively for All Elite Wrestling and international partners such as NJPW.

"Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW's meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we're witnessing, just days after three-year anniversary show for Dynamite," said Tony Khan.

Moxley stated that he and Khan share the same passion for professional wrestling. He also vowed to dedicate himself to the betterment of the promotion.

"I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans. I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I'm going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward," said Jon Moxley.

The Purveyor of Violence won his third world title with the promotion during Dynamite: Grand Slam. He defeated fellow Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson for the vacated championship.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW Championship when Dynamite goes head-to-head with WWE

Moxley's next world title defense will come against former world champion Hangman Page during the October 18 episode of Dynamite.

The show promises to be like no other, as it will air from Jon Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. The AEW Dynamite episode will also air on a Tuesday, going head-to-head with WWE NXT for the first time since the so-called 'Wednesday Night Wars.'

Moxley will have his work cut out as he faces former world champion, Hangman Page. Hangman will look to dethrone the Purveyor of Violence and cement himself once again at the top of the food chain.

