Free agent star set to return to Tony Khan's AEW - reports

Tony Khan has built one of the most star-studded rosters in the wrestling world. CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Keith Lee, among many others, have joined the company over the last few months. A new report suggests that another noteworthy name will be working with the promotion in the near future.

While many wrestlers jump to AEW after being released by WWE, many stars have come from other companies. IMPACT Wrestling has established a strong connection with the promotion, and former X-Division Champion Rohit Raju will reportedly return to AEW soon.

According to a discussion with Fightful, Raju will be appearing at AEW Dark tapings in March. He previously debuted at the show's set of tapings in January.

Raju worked for IMPACT Wrestling for nearly five years before leaving the company at the beginning of 2022. As a respected veteran, he is viewed as a valuable free agent on the open market.

Tony Khan's "massive" surprise is reportedly still not close to finished

Tony Khan has been teasing another big surprise for AEW fans. But the company CEO's "massive" surprise for AEW fans is reportedly not finished yet, according to Dave Meltzer. Meltzer stated that Khan spent the majority of Thursday attending meetings about it.

Raj Giri @RajGiri_303 Per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the massive surprise that Tony Khan teased was not a done deal as of last Thursday night, but Tony was in a lot of meetings on Thursday working on it. Tony teased it on Friday, so it must be close to being done, it if isn't already Per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the massive surprise that Tony Khan teased was not a done deal as of last Thursday night, but Tony was in a lot of meetings on Thursday working on it. Tony teased it on Friday, so it must be close to being done, it if isn't already

During an interview with Busted Open Radio on Friday, Khan briefly spoke about the surprise.

"There will be a lot of news in the week of ahead," Tony Khan said. "I don't know if I'll get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead. I'm working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don't know if it's what anybody would expect or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I'm looking forward to hopefully making it happen. Stay tuned. I will hopefully get it done and have more to announce soon."

