"We can look forward to seeing more wrestlers both ways"- Tony Khan on AEW and NJPW's working relationship

While Tony Khan has signed some fantastic talent for AEW, the Jaguars boss is working on crossover matches between his company and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Tony Khan is confident that more wrestlers will walk through the Forbidden Door.

Hiroshi Tanahashi coined the term "Forbidden Door" to describe New Japan wrestlers working abroad and vice versa. We have seen evidence of it in North America as well. All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship saw Kenny Omega become the latter company's world champion.

Speaking to Sporting News, Tony Khan called the relationship between All Elite and NJPW "great" and looked back at several instances where both promotion's performers have appeared on the other.

"Jay White came through the Forbidden Door via our great relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling. New Japan and AEW have put on some great matches together, with great wrestlers from AEW going there. Jon Moxley was the IWGP United States champion before losing the belt to Lance Archer. We've seen great wrestlers from New Japan come into AEW, like Minor Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White and KENTA. I think we can look forward to seeing more wrestlers both ways through the Forbidden Door."

How many stars have walked through the Forbidden Door in AEW?

When it comes to forbidden doors, we've seen the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero wrestle in All Elite Wrestling. Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki took on Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. More recently, Jay White showed up and inserted himself into Best Friends and The Elite feud.

Kenta showed up on Dynamite to team up with Kenny Omega and defeat Lance Archer and Jon Moxley in a falls count anywhere tag team match. The Murderhawk Monster and the former Lunatic Fringe showed up in New Japan shows in a bid to win the IWGP United States Championship.

When it comes to IMPACT Wrestling, not only was Kenny Omega the Impact Wrestling World Champion, but we also saw Christian Cage defend the title on IMPACT shows. He lost the title to Josh Alexander in an excellent main event match at Bound for Glory 2021.

