Tony Khan on AEW's PPV Model and special events going forward

Last night following AEW Full Gear, the company held a media scrum with various talents answering questions about the show and All Elite Wrestling in general. One of the more interesting scrums came from AEW owner, Tony Khan, as there were several good pieces of information to come out of that event.

Since AEW's conception, the company has stayed to the old school pay per view model of four shows per year. With those shows proving to be successful for AEW, there were people out there wondering if the model would change in 2021 and beyond. Tony Khan commented on the matter last night.

Tony Khan says that he loves having just the AEW “big four” pay-per-views and likes to add to that with major episodes of Dynamite. Notes there will be a third hour of television soon and says AEW can expand programming, just not PPV. #AEWFullGear — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 8, 2020

AEW's pay per view model going forward

When asked about the companies structure going forward as far as pay per views going forward, Khan had this to say.

“I love our big four shows, I think having Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear as the big shows spaced out through the year, the big four really provides anticipation. And then, Dynamite, we have huge episodes of Dynamite, special events within Dynamite but a lot of the episodes and cards we have are huge draws and have been huge successes. So I think we have got a great lineup. We're gonna add a third hour of television in addition to trying to develop and utilize a lot of our great talent on Dark. I think we could definitely expand our programming. I don't think we'll have shows like these, you know, these particular big four pay per views. But there are other platforms and other shows that we'll develop for sure.”

In regards to future special events being held on AEW Dynamite in 2021 and beyond, Khan seemed to be confident in them continuing. He also revealed that "Beach Break" would be happening in January. The name has been changed from last year's event titled after the former WCW pay per view "Bash at the Beach". This is most likely due to the deal that WWE and Cody Rhodes recently struck to get the rights to his name back for use outside of that company.

It seems we can expect many special events like "Beach Break" on weekly television between now and AEW's next pay per view, Revolution being held on February 27, 2021.