Tony Khan allegedly puts stop to a dream match at non-AEW event

The dream match between The Lucha Brothers and The Briscoe Brothers is no longer happening after the 'consultation' of Tony Khan's AEW and ROH.

The two tag teams were set to face each other at an upcoming Warrior Wrestling show on the 2nd of October in Marion Heights. However, the first-ever match has been nixed.

Check out Warrior Wrestling's announcement:

Warrior Wrestling @WarriorWrstlng After consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25. The Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers will both still be competing, but they will no longer be facing one another.... (1/2) After consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25. The Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers will both still be competing, but they will no longer be facing one another.... (1/2) https://t.co/1k83VkpDY1

However, both The Lucha Brothers and The Briscoe Brothers will remain on the card. In addition, Warrior Wrestling announced that AEW will send Eddie Kingston to work on the card.

The Mad King will face Calvin Tankman on the show. The 40-year-old star will also be doing both a pre-show meet & greet. Whereas, Penta and Rey Fenix will face Brian Cage and Gringo Loco.

In addition, The Briscoe Brothers' new opponents have also been confirmed in the form of Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz.

The Lucha Brothers recently captured the AEW World Trios Championship with PAC

On last week's edition of Dynamite, The Death Triangle captured the vacant AEW World Trios Championship.

The trio defeated Best Friends to win the title that was previously captured by The Elite at All Out. Following their recent bit of backstage controversy with CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were forced to vacate their newly won titles.

The win also meant the PAC is now the first-ever double champion in Tony Khan's promotion, as he also currently holds the All Atlantic Championship, which he won at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022.

Meanwhile, The Briscoe Brothers have been heavily involved in Ring of Honor since Khan bought the promotion.

Jay and Mark Briscoe have faced FTR twice. Their first meeting saw Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler capture the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship.

The rematch was a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match with FTR retaining the ROH World Tag Team Championship in another classic bout.

