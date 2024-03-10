Tony Khan announces 5-time WWE champion’s AEW in-ring return

Tony Khan has announced a five-time WWE champion’s return to AEW in-ring action after a lengthy absence. The star in question is PAC.

PAC made his return during the latest edition of Collision to save Eddie Kingston and Penta from an attack by Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks. After the save, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a trios match for next week’s Dynamite.

“THIS Wednesday, 3/13 on TBS @tdgarden Boston, MA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #AEWBigBusiness 8pm ET/7pm CT The Elite @rainmakerXokada + @youngbucks vs Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston + @PENTAELZEROM + @BASTARDPAC. Big Business in Boston on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY.”

The former WWE NXT Champion will team up with Penta and AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston to take on Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks in what will surely be a great match. Okada, after aligning himself with The Bucks, has effectively turned heel, and it has given his character a new layer.

PAC will want to start off his in-ring return with a win and with partners like Penta and Eddie Kingston by his side, he will hope to take down his opponents.

Who do you think will win the trios match on Dynamite? Sound off!

