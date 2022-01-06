Tony Khan announces AEW Beach Break 2022

AEW president Tony Khan announced that a familiar event will be returning to the company at the end of January 2022.

Beach Break will be broadcast from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio on January 26. The special episode of Dynamite will be a follow-up to the inaugural Beach Break event that took place on February 3rd, 2021.

The first event featured a trio's main events as Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix and PAC teamed up to take on the team of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. It also featured a lumberjack match between Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer, and a tag team battle royal that was won by Chris Jericho and MJF.

The 2022 announcement was made by Tony Khan on an episode of Rasslin' with "Barstool Sports."

Rasslin’ @rasslin



couldn't operate a map, so



January 26th,



FULL INTERVIEW: Where will BEACH BREAK take place in 2022!? @BWalkerSEC couldn't operate a map, so @TonyKhan had to help him out and break this EXCLUSIVE NEWS!January 26th, @AEW 's BEACH BREAK 2022 will be coming to you from CLEVELAND, OHIO!FULL INTERVIEW: youtube.com/watch?v=Pw-hIf… Where will BEACH BREAK take place in 2022!? @BWalkerSEC couldn't operate a map, so @TonyKhan had to help him out and break this EXCLUSIVE NEWS!January 26th, @AEW's BEACH BREAK 2022 will be coming to you from CLEVELAND, OHIO!FULL INTERVIEW: youtube.com/watch?v=Pw-hIf… https://t.co/PeZTeIsNpV

With a number of rumors going around thanks to the independent circuit boom and WWE releasing talent at an alarming rate, Beach Break will surely be a high-profile episode of Dynamite.

Beach Break is just one of many high-profile AEW events Tony Khan has booked in January

The month has only just started and yet Tony Khan has already stacked it with spectacular events.

Kicking off on January 5th Dynamite will debut on TBS. The show will feature the crowning of the inaugural TBS Champion, a tag team championship match, and the world championship rematch between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson.

Then on January 8th, All Elite Wrestling will host "Battle of the Belts." This is the first of four Supercards that will take place on TNT throughout the year, with both Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Cody Rhodes defending their respective titles.

Also Read Article Continues below

The year has just begun, but it's clear Tony Khan and AEW are not playing around and are only just getting started.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku