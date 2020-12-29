Tony Khan announces Wednesday's AEW Dynamite will be a Brodie Lee tribute show

Saturday night, the wrestling world suffered an immeasurable loss as AEW wrestler Brodie Lee passed away at the age of 41. Over the last few days, the wrestling community has united. Wrestlers and fans alike have shared their love and memories for Lee and his family.

While someone's death shouldn't be needed to bring the wrestling world together, it also shows how important of a person Lee was to everyone all around the world.

This evening on Twitter, AEW owner Tony Khan announced that night one of New Year's Smash has been delayed until January 6, thus moving night two to January 13. This Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite will be a tribute show to celebrate Brodie Lee and his family. Khan had the following to say on Twitter:

"This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan."

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

Tony Khan announces matches for the Brodie Lee tribute show edition of AEW Dynamite

With New Year's Smash delayed until next week, AEW Dynamite needed a new set of matches for this week's tribute show. Khan has put together an incredible card featuring all of Brodie Lee Jr.'s (-1) favorite wrestlers teaming together for one night only.

#AEW New Year’s Smash will now take place across the first 2 weeks of 2021, on January 6 + January 13 on @tntdrama. I’ll announce the card for this week’s #AEWDynamite Celebration of Mr. Brodie Lee’s Life in a moment. Thank you to all who have shared their love for Jon this week. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

The following matches are scheduled for this Wednesday's tribute show...

Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and 10 vs. Team Taz

The Young Bucks and Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. MFJ, Santana, and Ortiz

Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Penelope Ford

Lance Archer, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

Advertisement

-1’s Favorites Team For One Night Only: @CodyRhodes, @orangecassidy & 10 v. Team Taz@youngbucks/@ColtCabana v. Matt Hardy/Private Party



Hangman/Silver/Reynolds v. MJF/Santana/Ortiz



Anna Jay/Tay Conti v. Dr. Britt Baker/Penelope



Lance Archer/Uno/Stu v. Kingston/Butcher/Blade — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

This Wednesday's AEW Dynamite will now be the most important episode the company has produced.

There is no doubt that the roster will rise to the occasion to celebrate the life of Mr. Brodie Lee and his family. This was absolutely the right call to make and it is something that wrestling fans everywhere will be able to appreciate.

AEW Dyanmite airs every Wednesday at 8 PM EST on TNT.