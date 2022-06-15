Tony Khan announces blockbuster segment featuring two legends on AEW Dynamite Road Rager

AEW star Jon Moxley and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star Hiroshi Tanahashi are set for a face-off on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The two titans of pro wrestling are scheduled to go one-on-one at Forbidden Door on June 26 to crown an interim world champion in current champion CM Punk's absence.

Moxley earned the opportunity by defeating Kyle O'Reilly last week on Dynamite. Meanwhile, the Japanese legend carved his path by beating Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion.

All Elite President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the face-off for this week's Road Rager edition of Dynamite. He stated that before Forbidden Door, fans would see the two stars who have wanted to fight each other for a long time come face to face.

"Ahead of the #ForbiddenDoor clash for the @AEW Interim World Championship, 2 men who’ve looked to fight each other for a long time @JonMoxley + @tanahashi1_100 will come face-to-face TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! #RoadRager Live tomorrow on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT," Khan tweeted.

AEW Dynamite Road Rager is absolutely stacked

Apart from the big face-off between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, fans have five great matches to look forward to.

First, in a special crossover clash, FTR member Dax Harwood is set to face NJPW megastar Will Ospreay. The episode will also kick off the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament qualifiers as Ethan Page takes on Miro.

Jungle Boy and Luchasauras will defend their World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks in a ladder match. Chris Jericho will take on his old Inner Circle teammate Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match. Finally, Wardlow will look to sort his beef with Mark Sterling as he faces up to 20 security guards in a handicap match.

All Elite Wrestling has promised a very exciting event tomorrow. One will have to tune in to see which match potentially steals the show.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far