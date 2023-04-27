Tony Khan announces blockbuster AEW signing of former WWE Superstar

AEW President Tony Khan made an unexpected announcement tonight when he revealed that former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong has officially joined the company. Strong shockingly debuted on tonight's Dynamite to save his close friend Adam Cole.

The segment started with Cole calling out Chris Jericho, only to be met with a video message from the Jericho Appreciation Society. As the J.A.S. started to assault Cole, Orange Cassidy and Bandido rushed to the ring to help. But the attack continued until the sound of unfamiliar entrance music hit.

Roderick Strong then made his surprise run-in. The former Undisputed Era star took out the members of the J.A.S. and rescued Cole, after which the two shared an emotional in-ring hug to the delight of the fans.

Following the segment, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the blockbuster signing of Roderick Strong to the AEW roster. The addition of Strong lends even more depth to an already stacked roster.

With stars like Strong, Cole, and Jericho on the roster, AEW continues to build a talented and diverse cast that is a legitimate threat to WWE’s dominance. The company has come a long way since its inception and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Roderick Strong's debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes