Tony Khan announces blockbuster match for AEW Revolution

Tony Khan has confirmed a massive match for the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The match announced is Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo. Revolution is set to be held at the historic Greensboro Coliseum on March 3.

The Virtuosa inked the deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion shortly after the new year. Since then, the latter has targeted "Timeless" Toni Storm and her AEW Women's World Championship.

Purrazzo gained some momentum after picking up several victories in recent weeks. She has also been ranked as the number one contender for the women's title.

Recently, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the two will face off at the Revolution pay-per-view for the Women's World Championship.

"Sunday, 3/3 #Revolution Greensboro, NCWomen's World Title Timeless Toni Storm vs @DeonnaPurrazzo The Virtuosa came to AEW chasing the World Title, calling out the real Toni Storm, not "the delusional sham" It's official: they'll fight 1-on-1 for the Title at at Revolution!" Tony Khan shared.

Expand Tweet

Toni Storm has been the reigning champion for nearly two months now. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Deonna defeated Taya Valkyrie in a stellar match.

Who do you think will walk out as the winner of this match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.