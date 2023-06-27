Tony Khan announces blockbuster rematch for Jon Moxley after nearly 4 years for AEW Dynamite this week

Tony Khan has officially announced that Jon Moxley will be locking horns with NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii at Dynamite this week.

Moxley and Ishii are no strangers in the ring, having gone to war occasionally. Most recently, the two heavy hitters came face-to-face in a thrilling ten-match tag team match at Forbidden Door. The match saw the team of Ishii, Eddie Kingston, and The Elite register a hard-fought victory over the Blackpool Combat Club.

While the former AEW World Champion failed to anchor his camp towards victory, Ishii emerged as the X-factor of the bout. Doling out a thunderous brainbuster that echoed throughout the arena, the Japanese legend secured the pinfall on Wheeler Yuta.

In what was thought as a one-off appearance, Tony Khan has certainly played an interesting hand by pitting the 47-year-old veteran against Jon Moxley on the upcoming Dynamite.

TOMORROW! TOMORROW, Wednesday 6/28Hamilton, ONWednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on TBSTomohiro Ishii vs @JonMoxley After Ishii beat the BCC at #ForbiddenDoor with his deadly Brainbuster, he will fight 1-on-1 vs Mox in a rematch of their 2019 G1 epic!Ishii vs Moxley on TBSTOMORROW! https://t.co/q3CHdA9vkt

It's worth noting that the two wrestling stalwarts were involved in an epic clash at the infamous G1 Climax tournament back in 2019. The hard-hitting battle is still etched in the minds of hardcore fans for its sheer brilliance and memorable moments.

It remains to be seen how the plan unfolds this Wednesday. Fans must tune in to find out.

