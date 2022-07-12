"Red hot fresh off back-to-back tv wins" - Tony Khan announces a surprising challenger for Wardlow's TNT Title on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce a new challenger for newly-crowned TNT Champion Wardlow's title.

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem faced Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title. Despite running into a few hiccups in the beginning, Wardlow was able to pull off a convincing win to bag his first-ever championship.

Keeping up the momentum, the 34-year-old star issued an open challenge for his title, which was answered by Orange Cassidy.

Now, Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to officially announce the fight, which is scheduled for Dynamite Fyter Fest this week.

"In 2022 Wardlow’s won the #FaceOfTheRevolution, became #AllElite at #DoubleOrNothing, + became TNT Champion last week! Now @RealWardlow’s issued an open challenge for #AEWDynamite & his opponent is red hot fresh off back-to-back tv wins. TNT Championship Wardlow vs @orangecassidy," Khan wrote.

You can check out the full tweet here:

Given how both wrestlers are adored by fans as babyfaces, it will be interesting to see who the crowd will root for in their match. While the chances of Wardlow losing the title so quickly are slim, nothing can be truly dismissed ahead of their encounter later this week.

Fans are very hyped for the upcoming match on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy is far from a novice in the ring, as he recently proved in his match against Will Ospreay. The prospect of him squaring off with one of the most relentless wrestlers on Tony Khan's roster has a lot of people on the edge of their seats.

Several fans are rooting for Wardlow to get a clean victory once again.

However, Orange Cassidy has his own supporters as well.

No matter the circumstances, a fight between Cassidy and Mr. Mayhem is expected to be a highlight of the evening. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens when the babyfaces take to the squared circle on AEW Dynamite.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far